Kensington Oval in pristine condition ahead of T20 World Cup

The iconic Kensington Oval is in its best condition in over a decade.

That is according to chairman of the local National Organising Committee (NOC), Noel Lynch, who today revealed that work at the ‘Mecca’ was fully completed, with the venue ready to welcome the thousands of spectators for next month’s ICC T20 World Cup.

Kensington Oval is scheduled to host nine matches in the June 1 to 29 tournament, including the semifinals and finals.

Speaking during a press conference at Cricket Legends this afternoon, Lynch said Kensington Oval was ‘World Cup ready’.

“Kensington Oval is ready. We can play cricket there tomorrow. Barbados may be the most prepared venue in this whole World Cup series. We are going to host the best World Cup cricket ever,” Lynch maintained.

