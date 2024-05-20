WCPL and West Indies Men's double headers announced
Mon, May 20, '24
The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) fixtures have been confirmed with the matches set to take place in Trinidad from 21 to 29 August. On three of the game days these matches will be part of double headers with the Men’s T20 Internationals between West Indies and South Africa.
This will be the first time that Men’s Internationals will be part of a double header with a Women’s franchise competition with cricket fans able to see the best male and female players taking part in matches on the same ticket.
All of the matches will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad with the double headers taking place on 23 August, 25 August and 27 August.