WCPL and West Indies Men's double headers announced

Mon, May 20, '24

 

Caribbean Premier League

The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) fixtures have been confirmed with the matches set to take place in Trinidad from 21 to 29 August. On three of the game days these matches will be part of double headers with the Men’s T20 Internationals between West Indies and South Africa. 

This will be the first time that Men’s Internationals will be part of a double header with a Women’s franchise competition with cricket fans able to see the best male and female players taking part in matches on the same ticket. 

All of the matches will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad with the double headers taking place on 23 August, 25 August and 27 August. 

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, said: “Women’s cricket continues to be a strategic priority for Cricket West Indies, and this is another exciting new concept for WCPL 2024. We are certain that there will be huge interest from people in Trinidad in these double headers, as fans will be able to watch world class international Men’s cricket, followed by the best female cricketers in the region competing alongside some of the best overseas players in the world.” 

Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “We are very excited to be able to work with Cricket West Indies to have the WCPL take place at the same time as these Men’s T20 Internationals. It is another example of how the two organisations are working in harmony to provide the best outcome for fans, players and cricket in the region. We look forward to another successful WCPL as the tournament continues to grow year on year.”

Date and time

Competition

Teams 

Venue

Weds 21 August, 7pm

WCPL

Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Thurs 22 August, 7pm

WCPL

Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Royals

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Fri 23 August, 3pm

Men’s T20i

West Indies Men

South Africa Men

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Fri 23 August, 8pm

WCPL

Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Sun 25 August, 3pm

Men’s T20i

West Indies Men

South Africa Men

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Sun 25 August, 8pm

WCPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Mon 26 August, 7pm

WCPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Barbados Royals

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Tues 27 August, 3pm

Men’s T20i

West Indies Men

South Africa Men

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Tues 27 August, 8pm

WCPL

Barbados Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Thus 29 August, 3pm 

WCPL

WCPL FINAL – 1st place vs 2ndplace 

 

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

 

