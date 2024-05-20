WCPL and West Indies Men's double headers announced The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) fixtures have been confirmed with the matches set to take place in Trinidad from 21 to 29 August. On three of the game days these matches will be part of double headers with the Men’s T20 Internationals between West Indies and South Africa. This will be the first time that Men’s Internationals will be part of a double header with a Women’s franchise competition with cricket fans able to see the best male and female players taking part in matches on the same ticket.



All of the matches will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad with the double headers taking place on 23 August, 25 August and 27 August.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, said: “Women’s cricket continues to be a strategic priority for Cricket West Indies, and this is another exciting new concept for WCPL 2024. We are certain that there will be huge interest from people in Trinidad in these double headers, as fans will be able to watch world class international Men’s cricket, followed by the best female cricketers in the region competing alongside some of the best overseas players in the world.”

Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “We are very excited to be able to work with Cricket West Indies to have the WCPL take place at the same time as these Men’s T20 Internationals. It is another example of how the two organisations are working in harmony to provide the best outcome for fans, players and cricket in the region. We look forward to another successful WCPL as the tournament continues to grow year on year.”



Date and time Competition Teams Venue Weds 21 August, 7pm WCPL Barbados Royals Guyana Amazon Warriors Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Thurs 22 August, 7pm WCPL Trinbago Knight Riders Barbados Royals Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Fri 23 August, 3pm Men’s T20i West Indies Men South Africa Men Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Fri 23 August, 8pm WCPL Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana Amazon Warriors Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Sun 25 August, 3pm Men’s T20i West Indies Men South Africa Men Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Sun 25 August, 8pm WCPL Guyana Amazon Warriors Trinbago Knight Riders Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Mon 26 August, 7pm WCPL Guyana Amazon Warriors Barbados Royals Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Tues 27 August, 3pm Men’s T20i West Indies Men South Africa Men Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Tues 27 August, 8pm WCPL Barbados Royals Trinbago Knight Riders Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Thus 29 August, 3pm WCPL WCPL FINAL – 1st place vs 2ndplace Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

