Ambrose believes West Indies can win T20 World Cup

Iconic fast bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose said West Indies have enough firepower to win an unprecedented third ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup when they co-host the tournament next month with the United States.

The former West Indies bowling coach said recent results against powerhouses South Africa, India, and England under the captaincy of Rovman Powell have raised his optimism about the team’s chance of success.

“We have a very, very good team,” Sir Curtly said during the launch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium earlier this week in the United States.

“As we speak, they (West Indies) are in Antigua at a camp preparing themselves for the start of the T20 World Cup which is a couple of weeks away. I believe once the guys start playing consistent cricket and smart cricket, I believe we can take the trophy.”

