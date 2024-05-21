Bravo joins Afghanistan as bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

Afghanistan have appointed Dwayne Bravo as their bowling consultant for the 2024 men’s T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday (May 21), Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that they had appointed former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo as their bowling consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America.

According to the official release, Bravo will link up with the Afghan squad at their preparatory camp ahead of the tournament. They have already arrived in St Kitts and Nevis and are supposed to start a ten-day preparation camp before their T20 World Cup campaign begins. Bravo is expected to join the squad at the camp.

Two-time T20 World Cup winner Bravo will be an important addition to the Afghanistan coaching unit, led by former England international Jonathan Trott.

