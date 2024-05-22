Fan Zone out to revitalize cricket in Jamaica through fan engagement.

ATISHAI Mansingh, director and co-founder of Cricket Cave, says his organisation is on a mission to revitalise cricket in Jamaica through facility development and fan engagement.

On one hand, he wants the transformation of the indoor practice nets at the famous Sabina Park in Kingston to first class standards. But in the immediate, Mansingh pointed to the setting up a Fan Zone in the North Lounge at Sabina Park for the three-match West Indies-South Africa Twenty20 International series from May 23-26.

He said Fan Zone ticket holders will have access to comfortable amenities, including a designated parking place, a bar, diverse food vendors, music, and domino tables.

“We’re taking over the indoor nets at Sabina Park and creating it into a first class, international standard facility. Lighting, a lounge area, we’ll have a youth academy and everything to bring back an area where, in day or night-time, people can come and play cricket,” Mansingh told the Jamaica Observer.

