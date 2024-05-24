Windies off to positive start against South Africa at Sabina Park

West Indies cricket team interim captain, Brandon King, says the victory against South Africa on Thursday is seen as a positive step towards playing good cricket in preparation for the ICC’s Men’s Twenty20 (T20) World Cup.

The West Indies defeated South Africa by 28 runs at the famous Sabina Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match international series.

King, who is filling in for regular Captain Rovman Powell, top-scored with an impressive man-of-the-match 79 runs off 45 balls, helping the West Indies to post a total of 175-8 from their allotted 20 overs.

In response, South Africa was bowled out for 147 off 19 overs and five balls, with Reeza Hendricks being the top scorer, with 87 runs off 51 balls. Gudakesh Motie was the standout bowler for the West Indies, taking three wickets for 25 runs from his four overs, while Matthew Forde also took three wickets from two overs and five deliveries that cost 27 runs, and Obed McCoy contributed with two wickets for 15 runs from three overs to the see the team to victory.

The win is a positive step for the West Indies, who are aiming to win their third T20 World Cup title and become the first team to do so on home soil, as they will co-host the tournament with the United States next month.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

