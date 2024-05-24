Matthews has sights set on women’s T20 World Cup glory

Despite the focus on the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup, West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews is gearing up to help West Indies Women win their second T20 World Cup five months from now.

While the Caribbean and the USA will jointly host the highly anticipated men’s event from June 1 to 29, the Women’s World Cup will bowl off on October 3 in Bangladesh.

West Indies Women lifted their first and only World Cup title in 2016 when they defeated favourites Australia by eight wickets in Kolkata, India.

On that occasion, a then 18-year-old Matthews smashed 66 off just 45 deliveries to lead them to victory with three balls remaining.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY on the sidelines of a presentation to the Barbados Royals Girls Cricket Club at Friendship on Tuesday, Matthews, the number one ranked women’s T20 allrounder in the world, said winning the T20 World Cup was one of her main goals for 2024.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments