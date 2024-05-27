Obed McCoy replaces Jason Holder in West Indies squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announces a key update to the West Indies squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Jason Holder has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury and left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy has been named as his replacement.

While Jason Holder's absence is notable, CWI is confident that the team remains strong and competitive with the inclusion of McCoy. Holder's injury, sustained during the County Championship 2024, will require a recovery period, and the team's medical staff will provide all necessary support to ensure his swift and complete recovery.

Dr. The Most Hon. Desmond Haynes, Lead Selector of CWI, shared his thoughts on this development: "Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon."

Dr. Haynes continued, "While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's calibre, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad."

The final West Indies squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be:

Rovman Powell (Captain) Alzarri Joseph (Vice Captain) Johnson Charles Roston Chase Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope Akeal Hosein Shamar Joseph Brandon King Obed McCoy Gudakesh Motie Nicholas Pooran Andre Russell Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shepherd

In addition to the main squad, five reserve players have been named, ready to step in if needed. These reserves are:

Kyle Mayers Matthew Forde Fabian Allen Hayden Walsh Andre Fletcher

Head Coach Daren Sammy expressed his confidence in the reserves, stating, "We are fortunate to have such depth and quality in our ranks. Our reserve players are all A-class talents who have proven their abilities in various formats of the game, but certainly T20. Each one of them is fully capable of slotting into the team seamlessly should the situation arise."

