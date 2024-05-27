Windies Coach Sammy thanks Jamaican fans for 3-0 series win over South Africa

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy says playing in front of the Jamaican fans was a key factor in the team’s 3-0 sweep over South Africa in their Twenty20 (T20) international series at Sabina Park ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Windies put on a dominant showing in Sunday’s final match as they recorded an eight wicket win.

“It’s good to be back in Jamaica,” he said. “We missed cricket in Jamaica, just hearing the horns, the shells, the trumpets blowing and seeing the fans coming out. It’s a vibe here in Jamaica and I’m glad we got to experience that and continue the legacy Sabina Park carries. I told the guys it’s our duty to entertain the fans that come out to watch cricket and they want cricket here so we achieved that.

