Sammy confident West Indies will deliver T20 World Cup title

DESPITE the team’s below par performances in the last two editions, Head Coach Daren Sammy says he is optimistic the West Indies can provide a real challenge for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in the Caribbean and the USA.

Since his appointment in May 2023 Sammy has had success in the T20 format, winning three of the team’s four series — including against World Cup favourites India and England. The Caribbean men completed a dominant 3-0 series sweep over South Africa on Sunday, in the first international series in Jamaica since 2022. As captain, Sammy led the Windies to their two World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.

However, following his retirement the team struggled in 2021, winning just one match in the ‘Super 12’ and in 2022 they failed to make it out of the group featuring relative minnows Zimbabwe, Scotland and Ireland.

But now, 12 months in as head coach, Sammy says he’s confident the team can turn things around and win their third crown.

“I have a team that is very proud. They believe they’re some of the better players in the world, they believe as a team that we can win, and I’m pretty sure you saw how we played [against South Africa],” he said.

