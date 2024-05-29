Oval’s World Cup makeover unveiled

Historic Kensington Oval has undergone a comprehensive transformation, in keeping with plans to transform the venerable cricket ground into becoming a premier destination for world-class events.

Damien Gaskin, Chair of the Kensington Oval Management Inc. (KOMI), unveiled the extensive upgrades over the weekend just in time for the upcoming International Cricket Council’s Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. Barbados will host nine matches which bowl off on Sunday, including the finals on June 29.

One of the most significant upgrades is the installation of new lighting.

“We’ve got brand new light towers up . . . We’ve installed 468 brand new lights on the towers,” Gaskin explained. “The construction company told us this is the second most lights they’ve installed anywhere in the world, including NFL and Major League Baseball stadiums.” This ensures that the Oval meets international standards for night games and other events.

