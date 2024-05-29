West Indies climb to the fourth in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings

In the leadup to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosts West Indies took on South Africa at home, and have made substantial gains in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings on the back of a 3-0 series win.

Despite missing a few big faces, West Indies managed to sweep the series.

With the series win, West Indies (254 rating points), the champions of the 2012 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup, are at the fourth place in the list led by 2007 champions India (264 rating points), with 2021 champions Australia (257 rating points) and defending champions England (254 rating points) at the second and third place respectively.

There were individual bright spots for West Indies in the series, who gained substantially in the T20I Player Rankings. This included stand-in skipper Brandon King, whose 159 runs helped him jump up five places to the eighth position in the Men’s T20I Batting Rankings.

