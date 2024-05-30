JCA boss Bennett insists income from non-cricket events keeps Sabina Park alive

While optimistic of more international cricket returning to the island, recently elected president of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) Dr Donovan Bennett says football will continue to be hosted at Sabina Park because it brings in revenue.

The West Indies senior men’s team returned to Jamaican soil for the first time since 2022 when they beat visitors South Africa 3-0 in their Twenty20 series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States.

Regarded as a cricketing mecca, Sabina Park over the last two years has hosted a number of football events, including the Wray & Nephew Jamaica Premier League and Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association football competitions.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has also utilised the venue, hosting international matches involving the Reggae Boyz and Reggae Girlz.

Due to that fact and the absence of international cricket as well as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, some have referred to Sabina Park as mainly a football stadium these.

But Bennett, who began his presidency in April, told the Jamaica Observer that he has no issues with football being played at Sabina Park and will continue to welcome matches in the future.

“I don’t think we can do without the football because we have to keep the park and to keep the park, we have to make an income. The park is partially owned by the JCA and Kingston Cricket Club, so we’re cognisant of the fact that the park has to be maintained so that is why we have football being played there. There’s just no option at this time,” he said.

