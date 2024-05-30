Powell: Windies spoilt for choices at T20 World Cup

WEST Indies captain Rovman Powell said choosing a starting XI for the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup will be a challenging task, as many players have put up their hand to earn selection.

West Indies will open their Group C campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2 at 10.30 am in Providence, Guyana. West Indies will also play Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group. The regional team showed promise in a T20 series against South Africa which ended on May 26, sweeping the series 3-0.

Roston Chase, not known for his ball-striking ability, cracked 67 not out off 38 balls in the second match of the series.

Opener Johnson Charles also gave Windies coach Daren Sammy and Powell something to smile about with 69 off 26 deliveries in the third match. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was a consistent wicket-taker. Nicholas Pooran may have a key role to play for West Indies as he showed his quality in the Indian Premier League. In the tournament which ended on May 26, Pooran scored 499 runs at an average of 62.37, playing for the Lucknow Super Giants.

West Indies held a training session at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus on May 29. “It is always difficult to pick a West Indies starting XI especially when you have guys playing well,” Powell said. “It is good that’s a headache we have going into this World Cup, not a headache we have had in the past as a West Indies team. It shows that the guys are playing well and it shows that there is competition for spots.

