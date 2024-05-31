West Indies issue warning with impressive Australia triumph

The West Indies showed some ominous signs as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup co-hosts registered an impressive 35-run victory over Australia in their warm-up fixture in Trinidad on Thursday.

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show with a superb 75 as the West Indies posted a massive total of 257/4 at Queens Park Oval and that score proved too much for Australia as the Caribbean side cruised home to victory ahead of their opening match at the T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Pooran smashed a whopping eight sixes during his 25-ball stay and skipper Rovman Powell (52), left-hander Sherfane Rutherford (47*) and opener Johnson Charles (40) also got in the act as the two-time T20 World Cup champions delighted their home crowd with some scintillating power-hitting.

