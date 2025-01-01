Squad announced for West Indies Women's Tour to Sri Lanka

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — The West Indies Women’s Selection Panel have named a squad of fifteen players for the eagerly anticipated series against Sri Lanka. This exciting series, which starts next month, will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), with the first match taking place on Saturday 15 June in Galle.

The team is once again led by Captain Hayley Matthews who has been in exceptional form, supported by Vice-Captain Shemaine Campbelle.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John stated “The ODI series serves as a crucial stepping stone towards automatic qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup, providing an essential opportunity for the team to gain more valuable points in the Women’s Championship. The tour also allows the squad, during the T20I series, to continue to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which takes place in September in Bangladesh. The similar Indian subcontinental conditions will help the team to refine their skills strategies, build synergy, and assess their strengths and areas for improvement against quality opposition. The experience gained here will be invaluable as they progress towards the T20 World Cup, ensuring they are well-prepared and in peak form for the challenges ahead.”

The ODI series in Galle from June 15-21 is part of the ICC Women's Championship, with the top five teams and hosts India automatically qualifying for the Cricket World Cup in 2025. The West Indies Women are currently sitting seventh in the table with, Sri Lanka eighth but level on points.

The full squad for the tour of Sri Lanka is as follows:

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Kate Wilmott

The team management unit for the series is as follows:

Head Coach - Shane Deitz

Assistant Coach - Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach - Damien Wright

Team Analyst - Gary Belle

Physiotherapist - Tajay Grant

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Antonia Burton

Performance Coach - Dr. Nadine Sammy

Team Manager - Sheena Gooding

The full match schedule for the series is as follows:

Sri Lanka Women v West Indies Women

Saturday 15 June - 1st ODI at the Galle International Stadium, Galle

Tuesday 18 June - 2nd ODI at the Galle International Stadium, Galle

Friday 21 June - 3rd ODI at the Galle International Stadium, Galle

Monday 24 June - 1st T20I at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Wednesday 26 June - 2nd T20I at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Friday 28 June - 3rd T20I at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

The West Indies Senior Women's team depart the Caribbean on Sunday 2 June for a seven-day training camp in Colombo to prepare and acclimatise ahead of this important tour.

