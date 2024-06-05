Alzarri Joseph brings the fire to Windies attack

Earmarked by many as the long-term successor to Kemar Roach in the West Indies pace attack, Antiguan quick Alzarri Joseph has been a fixture in the West Indies team ever since his starring role in the Caribbean team's run to the International Cricket Council (ICC) under-19 men's World Cup crown in 2016.

Tall, aggressive and business-like in his approach, the 27-year-old Joseph has also been pinpointed as a future leader by Cricket West Indies (CWI), and he was elevated to the role of vice-captain for the June 1-29 Twenty/20 World Cup. Joseph also served as vice-captain for the Windies in their most recent Test and One-day international (ODI) tours to Australia earlier this year.

At the under-19 World Cup in February 2016, Joseph took a team-high 13 wickets, and his fiery spell of three for 39 helped the Windies to a five-wicket win in the final versus India.

