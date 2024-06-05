Daren Sammy keeps faith in Shimron Hetmyer

There is no doubt that Shimron Hetmyer has the ability, but his commitment to West Indies cricket is often questioned. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has taken a gamble on Hetmyer, choosing him on the 15-man squad for the tournament.

Hetmyer, 27, has failed multiple fitness tests during his career and also missed his flight to the last T20 World Cup. During his time in West Indies colours he has also made himself unavailable for selection.

In the December 2023 home T20 series against England, Hetmyer was dropped by the Windies owing to poor form.

The talent of Hetmyer was evident early on as he led West Indies to the 2016 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup title. It was not long before he was selected for the West Indies senior team as he was chosen in 2017 to play on the Test and One-Day teams and by 2018 was in the T20 squad.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments