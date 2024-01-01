Klaasen and Du Plessis headine Kings signings

The Saint Lucia Kings have confirmed the players they have retained and signed ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft. They have 12 confirmed players for the 2024 season and will have five spots to fill at the draft in July.



The Kings will feature South African superstars Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen who will give serious firepower to the Saint Lucian franchise’s batting line up in 2024. The Kings have also secured the services of Afghan left arm spinner Noor Ahmed, Namibian seam bowling all-rounder David Wiese and Sri Lanka top order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.



They have retained the core of Caribbean players that helped them secure a fourth consecutive playoff spot in 2023 with Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde and Khary Pierre all returning for 2024.

Seam bowlers Shadrack Descarte and McKenny Clarke round out their retentions as the Kings look to secure their first CPL title in 2024.

The full list of retained and signed players for the Kings are as follows:

