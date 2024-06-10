Tim David and Jason Roy join Trinbago Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders have confirmed the players they have retained and signed ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft. They have 15 confirmed players for the 2024 season and will have two emerging player spots to fill at the draft in July.



The Knight Riders have signed Australian batter Tim David for the 2024 season. David has had success in the CPL in the past with the Saint Lucia Kings. They have also secured the services of experienced and explosive England international Jason Roy.

USA international Ali Khan and Afghan spinner Waqar Salamkheil will return to the franchise for the 2024 season. The Knight Riders have also signed Ireland left arm seamer Josh Little.



The Knight Riders have retained the core of Caribbean players that took them to the final at the 2023 tournament with Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran all back with the Trinidad franchise.

The full list of retained and signed players for the Knight Riders are as follows:

KIERON POLLARD ANDRE RUSSELL SUNIL NARINE NICHOLAS POORAN TIM DAVID JASON ROY AKEAL HOSEIN DWAYNE BRAVO WAQAR SALAMKHEIL JAYDEN SEALES JOSH LITTLE ALI KHAN MARK DEYAL KEACY CARTY TERRENCE HINDS

