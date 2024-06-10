Hosein backs West Indies to keep winning after dominant display

AKEAL HOSEIN says West Indies are taking no team for granted in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup, following their comprehensive win over minnows Uganda on Saturday night.

The Caribbean side steamrolled the African nation by 134 runs after racking up 173 for five at the Guyana National Stadium and then bundling out their opponents for a paltry 39.

And with West Indies turning their attention to New Zealand in their next match on Wednesday in Trinidad, Hosein said it was important for the team to maintain their intensity. “I think we are not taking anyone lightly. Our aim is two points no matter who we come up against,” said the left-arm spinner, whose career-best five-wicket haul on Saturday spearheaded West Indies’ dominant win. “Yes, we will go back and plan. We know there may be a stronger unit than this opposition but going forward, every opposition we come up against, the aim is to get two points. And we’re not taking anyone for granted.” Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

