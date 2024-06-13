Deane to lead Barbados U19 Women for CWI regional tournament

Erin Deane will captain the Barbados Under-19 women’s squad for the upcoming regional tournament in Trinidad & Tobago.

She will be supported by Asabi Callender who will serve as vice-captain.

The announcement of the national team for the June 30-July 14 tournament also included confirmation of the management unit – Ryan Hinds as head coach, Charlene Taitt as assistant coach, Nicola Greaves as manager, and Angelee Boyce as physiotherapist.

The same unit – with the exception of Patricia Greenidge who will serve as manager for this segment – will also participate in a limited overs Tri-Series competition from June 23-30 involving Barbados, Windward Islands and hosts Trinidad & Tobago.

