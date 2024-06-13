Motie is ICC Player-of-the-Month for May 2024

West Indies’ left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has become just the second player from his side to secure an ICC Men’s Player-of-the-Month award.

2024 is turning out to be a fairly rewarding year for West Indies players.

In January, young star Shamar Joseph won the ICC Men’s Player-of-the-Month award for his sensational performance that led to the unforgettable victory over Australia at the Gabba. Now, teammate Motie has secured the Player-of-the-Month award for May 2024.

He topped competition from Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi and Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker to win the award.

The West Indies’ left-arm spinner, who has continued to shine during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, had a host of brilliant outings during May.

