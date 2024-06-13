Realeanna Grimmond to lead Guyana at CWI Regional U-19 tournament

All-rounder Realeanna Grimmond has been named captain of Guyana’s Women Under-19 team for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Regional Championship in July.

Grimmond, a West Indies Under-19 player, will take over from former Under-19 skipper Ashmini Munisar.

Grimmond will have spinner Niya Latchman as her deputy, and the pair will lead an imposing unit that performed at a high level during the last edition of the regional tournament.

The Guyanese, who finished second overall last year, missed out on the title after being edged out by eventual winners Jamaica, despite being tied on 16 points.

