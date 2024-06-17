Cricket West Indies Announces New Partnership with FairBreak Foundation

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and FairBreak Foundation are delighted to announce a new partnership to promote and support Women’s Cricket in the region. As well as FairBreak Invitational T20 Tournaments, FairBreak has created a new Foundation which will use donations to support grassroots women and girls cricket programmes across the Caribbean.

FairBreak Global, are dedicated to promoting gender equality through Women’s Invitational T20 tournaments, having successfully hosted two ICC-sanctioned tournaments to date in Dubai (2022) and Hong Kong (2023).

Johnny Grave, CWI Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased and enthusiastic to be the first ICC Full Member Board to partner with FairBreak. One of the new strategic objectives of CWI has been to achieve parity between women and men in cricket by 2027 and we believe that this partnership will allow us to showcase the talent and potential of female cricketers in the West Indies, while promoting inclusivity and gender equality within the sport.”

Cheryll Rogers, FairBreak Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are delighted to partner with CWI and bring the support of FairBreak to the communities of the Caribbean. It has been my pleasure to bring FairBreak up to a new level for women’s cricket. Our aspiration is to partner with cricket boards and charities to uplift community cricket as well as create new pathways into the women’s professional game. The new FairBreak team and their commitment to the highest standards of safety and governance, are setting a gold standard for the environment in which we invite players to play. Our tournaments will now be held in the best stadiums in the world, including the West Indies. A truly unique opportunity”.

FairBreak’s commitment to the West Indies includes investment in grassroots cricket programmes that will benefit and inspire future generations of female cricketers throughout the region, as well through engaging local coaches, match officials and other support personnel in upcoming FairBreak Invitational T20 Tournaments planned for the future.

0 comments