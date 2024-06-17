Windies captain backs Johnson Charles: 'Ideal practice' for Super Eight

West Indies captain Rovman Powell believes their final Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup against Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on June 17 will be "very good practice" ahead of the Super Eight phase of the tournament.

Both teams have registered three straight wins to advance to the next round and already know their destiny in the Super Eight.

West Indies are in Group II of the Super Eight alongside South Africa, England and USA. Afghanistan are in Group I with Australia, India and Bangladesh/Netherlands.

At a press conference on Sunday, Powell said, "Momentum is a very important word for us. It's important to be playing good cricket and consistent cricket. You want players going into the Super Eight with good performances. You wanna go into the Super Eight winning."

On the threat of the opposition, Powell said, "Afghanistan has been playing good T20 cricket. They have a lot of match winners. We have to come with our best game – very good practice going into the Super Eight."

