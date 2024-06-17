Emerging Ireland sweep WI Academy 3-0 in 50-over series

Leg-spinner Gavin Hoey stole the show with a hat-trick as Emerging Ireland completed a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies Academy with a comfortable four-wicket victory in Magheramason, Bready, Northern Ireland on June 14 in the final one-day match.

The young Windies team batted first, and they were bowled out for a modest 236 in 43 overs.

Several batsmen got starts for the visiting team, but it was middle-order batsman Ackeem Auguste who led the way with a punishing innings of 81 from 68 balls, with ten fours and three sixes.

The Windies slipped to 67 for three inside 16 overs, as Kadeem Alleyne (13), Leonardo Julien (18) and second-match centurion Jewel Andrew (17) were all dismissed early.

The left-handed Auguste tried to repair the slide as he shared an 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Teddy Bishop (46 off 49 balls). The pair's surge was stopped by Cian Robertson, who trapped Bishop lbw in the 29th over to leave the Windies on 150 for four.

