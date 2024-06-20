Matthews ruled out of Sri Lanka series

West Indies Captain, Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI Series against Sri Lanka due to illness. She will continue to be monitored by the CWI Medical Team and will hopefully recover in time for the T20I series. Everyone at CWI wishes her a speedy recovery.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE:

Sri Lanka Women v West Indies Women

Saturday 15 June - 1st ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Tuesday 18 June - 2nd ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Friday 21 June - 3rd ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Monday 24 June - 1st T20I at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Wednesday 26 June - 2nd T20I at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Friday 28 June - 3rd T20I at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

