Windies face fellow hosts USA after hurtful loss to England

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — West Indies made a timid start to the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup when their batting failed to ignite, and Phil Salt continued his love affair with their bowling and waltzed England to an eight-wicket win on Wednesday.

West Indies will have to regroup in quick time as they are to face Group A runners-up and fellow tournament co-hosts United States in their next match on Friday under the lights at Kensington Oval. Thereafter they head to Antigua for another night match against Group D winners South Africa at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

England meet the South Africans in their next match on Friday morning at the DSCG before they complete their Super Eight schedule against the Americans on Sunday morning at Kensington Oval.

On Wednesday, the Caribbean men could not get into gear after they were put in to bat and opener Brandon King retired hurt on 23 with a side strain in the fifth over, and their final total of 180 for four from their allocation of 20 overs always looked inadequate on a hard, true Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (DSCG) pitch.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments