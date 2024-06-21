WI Academy put up fight, but Emerging Ireland eye 4-day win

WEST Indies Academy allrounder Kadeem Alleyne and pacer Johann Layne put in impressive performances on the third day of the four-day match against the Emerging Ireland team as they kept the visitors alive at The Green, Comber, Northern Ireland on June 20.

Heading into Friday’s final day, the Windies Academy were placed on 193 for six in their second innings – still 151 runs away from landing their first victory on tour. The Irish team need just four wickets to claim victory, though, as they aim to continue their streak after getting a commanding 3-0 win in the preceding One-day series.

Emerging Ireland made 283 in their first innings, before bowling out the Windies Academy for 214 inside 50 overs to assume a 69-run lead. The Irish then took a 134-run lead into the third day after closing day two on 65 for two.

After bagging figures of four for 84 in the first innings, the lanky Layne went to work on day three as he wrecked to the top and middle-order to finish with the impressive figures of five for 39 from his 13 overs.

