Powell: 'Good to see buzz back in Caribbean for cricket, we know how long it had died down'

West Indies' T20 World Cup 2024 campaign came to an end with defeat to South Africa in Antigua on Sunday, but their captain Rovman Powell was full of praise for the progress they made as a team in the year leading up to the competition.

"I think when you look on a large scale, we haven't won the World Cup. We aren't in the semi-finals. [But] I think the cricket we have played in the last 12 months or so is commendable," Powell said in the post-match presentation ceremony. "Credit has to be given to the team. If you can take a year to move from number 9 to number 3 in the world, that's tremendous work."

"We haven't won the World Cup, but there was a lot of improvement. There's a lot of buzz around the Caribbean again about West Indies cricket. We have done some very good things over the last 12 months. "Now is where the work starts. It's for us to continue to work as a group, still be tight, and hopefully, just hopefully, we can continue to climb the rankings and make the Caribbean people proud," Powell said. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

