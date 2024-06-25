T&T Under-19 Women defeat Barbados in Tri-Series opener

SAMARA Ramnath cracked an unbeaten 45 to steer Trinidad and Tobago to a nine-wicket victory over Barbados when a T20 Tri-series bowled off at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on June 24.

The tournament, which is being used as preparation for the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championships in Trinidad next month, will also feature Windward Islands.

Barbados struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking, only managing 68/5 in 20 overs. Only two batters got into double figures for Barbados. Naijanni Cumberbatch top scored with 18 off 30 balls with one four and Theanny Herbert-Mayers struck 14 off 27 deliveries with two fours. Barbados could not find the fence regularly, only hitting five fours in the innings.

Brianna Harricharan was the best bowler for TT with 2/10 in four overs.

In reply, TT raced to 69/1 in 11.2 overs to ease to victory. Unlike Barbados, TT struck fours more often hitting nine of them. Ramnath's 45 not out came off 35 balls and included eight fours.

