Additional ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Finals Tickets Released for Sale

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Additional tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 finals matches have been released with Afghanistan, England, India and South Africa now confirmed as the four semi-finalists.

The additional release of tickets includes the Final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 29 June, where General Admission tickets were previously exhausted.

After a dramatic Super 8 stage, the first semi-final will see South Africa take on Afghanistan, who have reached the semi-finals of an ICC World Cup event for the first time, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on 26 June at 20h30 local time.

The second semi-final will see India take on defending champions England at the Guyana National Stadium on 27 June at 10h30 local time.

-

Tickets are available now at tickets.t20worldcup.com and at box offices, and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Box office locations are Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana, and Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Box office opening hours:

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Match day, 26 June: 1:30pm – 9:30 pm

Guyana National Stadium:

26 June: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Match day, 27 June: 7:30am – 4:00pm

Kensington Oval:

26-28 June: 10:30am – 6:30pm

Match day, 29 June: 7:30am – 4:00pm

Prices start from as low as US$25 for semifinal matches and US$80 for the final. Limited party stand tickets are available for the semi-finals and final. Limited hospitality packages are also available for both semi-finals.

ICC has collaborated with partners to make this final release of additional tickets available for the semi-finals and final, which will allow more fans the opportunity to witness the best teams in the world vying for the pinnacle global event in T20 cricket.

For private suite hospitality enquiries, please contact hospitality@T20Worldcup.com . ​ Club Hospitality bookings can be made online at www.tickets.T20Worldcup.com for the semi-final in Trinidad, and final in Barbados subject to availability. More information available at tickets.t20worldcup.com

0 comments