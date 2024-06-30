Pooran included in ICC T20 World Cup Tournament XI

Six players from the title-winning Indian squad have been named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament. India finished the tournament unbeaten, winning a thrilling final against South Africa by seven runs at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma

Runs: 257, Average: 36.71, Strike-rate: 156.7, Fifties: 3

Setting the tone at the top of the order, Rohit Sharma embraced India's new approach in T20Is and showed the way with his brilliant ball striking. Scoring at a rate of 156.7, the Indian skipper made 257 runs in the tournament, the second-most by any player. With three fifties in eight games, Rohit showed consistency as well while maintaining a brilliant strike-rate. His best came against Australia in the Super Eight, when he bludgeoned one of the best attacks in the tournament for 92 in just 41 balls. In the semi-final, he once again made an impact with a 57 off 39 balls. Rohit also led the side admirably as a leader, taking the side to a historic T20 World Cup title win after 17 years.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Runs: 281, Average: 35.12, Strike-rate: 124.33, Fifties: 3

Alongside Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz forged an impressive opening partnership, scoring 446 runs as a pair, including three century stands and was critical to Afghanistan's run to the semi-finals of the tournament. Gurbaz shone with exceptional knocks against Uganda (76), New Zealand (80), Australia (60) and Bangladesh (43). He finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament and was Afghanistan's star with the bat at the top of the order.

Nicholas Pooran

Runs: 228, Average: 38.0, Strike-rate: 146.15, Fifties: 1

Nicholas Pooran established his status as one of the best batters in the format with 228 runs in the tournament, scoring at a rate of 146.16. The next best West Indies batter made just 140 runs. Pooran finished as the sixth-highest run-getter despite his high-risk batting, and his knock of 98 against Afghanistan guided the team to an excellent win. It was also the highest score recorded by a player in the tournament.

