CWI Rising Stars U19 Championships put ‘on hold’

Hurricane Beryl has been wreaking havoc across the eastern Caribbean, with the storm hitting Tobago, Carriacou and St Vincent and the Grenadines early on July 1.

Trinidad also felt the adverse effects of the category four storm.

Both St Vincent and the Grenadines and TT are hosts of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men and Women’s Under-19 Championships carded to begin on July 2.

Newsday contacted CWI vice president Azim Bassarath for an update on the start of the tournament.

He said, “Nothing as yet. We don’t know what is the situation with flights coming out of the different islands after Beryl.”

Bassarath sent two pictures and four videos of the destruction caused by Beryl in neighbouring Caribbean islands.

The tournament he said has been virtually “put on hold."

