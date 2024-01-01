Matthews, Wellington and Athapaththu to lead Royals' title defence

The Barbados Royals have retained Hayley Matthews and Amanda-Jade Wellington ahead of the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

The Royals won the tournament last season and they are also bringing back Australia batter Laura Harris along with Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph for their title defence.



The new members of the squad are Sri Lankan opener Chamari Athapaththu and Australian wicket-keeper Georgia Redmayne.

There are six more spots in the squad left to fill and these players will be selected at the WCPL draft which will take place in July.



The 2024 Massy CPL will take place in Trinidad from 21 to 29 August will all seven matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The Barbados Royals squad before the draft is as follows:





