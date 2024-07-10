Samara Ramnath spins, bats Trinidad and Tobago U-19s to victory

Samara Ramnath shone with the bat and ball to lead TT to a six-wicket victory over Windward Islands when round three of the West Indies Rising Stars Women’s U19 T20 Championship continued at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on July 9.

The off-spinner wreaked havoc with the ball and took a mesmerising three wickets for five runs from fours overs and was key to restricting the visitors to a paltry 60/9, batting first.

TT, defending champions, made light work of the target as opener Ramnath led the hosts to a victorious 61/4, with her top score of 28 not out.

When Windwards batted, they lost opener Cian Felix (five) and Jaeda Tyrell (golden duck) with 14 runs on the board. Natalia Phillip (19) and skipper Zaida James (17) added 17 runs to the total before the latter was bowled by a right-hand medium pacer Kenika Cassar, who was also instrumental with her haul of three wickets for 13 runs.

Phillip and James were their main contributors as the remaining batters fell for single-digit scores and Windwards stuttered to 60/9.

TT’s right-arm medium pacer Kirah Manpaul also snapped up two wickets for eight runs.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments