England close in on innings win as West Indies misfire again

England need four more wickets to secure an innings win over West Indies inside three days, after James Anderson, Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes shared six wickets on the second evening. The hosts were dominant with the bat, scoring at more than four runs per over across their first innings and then turned the screw with the ball to close in on a 1-0 lead.

Needing to score 250 - more than double their first-innings total - just to make England bat again, West Indies slumped to 37 for 4 inside 19 overs. Anderson's inswinger knocked back Kraigg Brathwaite's middle stump, Stokes removed Mikyle Louis and Kirk McKenzie during a ten-over spell, and Kavem Hodge chopped Atkinson onto his own stumps.

West Indies' batters were far too passive, looking to survive rather than score but ultimately managing neither. Alick Athanaze was a rare exception from No. 4, but he fell for 22 to a textbook Anderson set-up: he was worked over from around the wicket, with some balls shaping in and others leaving him before edging behind as he attempted to push through the covers.

Joshua da Silva and Jason Holder added 24 for the sixth wicket - damningly, West Indies' third-highest stand of the match - but England struck with the final ball of the day. Stokes laid a short-ball trap with two men out on the hook, and Holder could only fend Atkinson's bumper to Ollie Pope at short leg.

