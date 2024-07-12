Lara: West Indies Test problems not solved by money

West Indies great Brian Lara does not think their current issues in Test cricket would be resolved by solely investing more money.

They are eighth in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test rankings, having been a dominant force in the 1980s when they set a then-record 11 consecutive Test victories.

In contrast they failed to win any of their three Test series in 2023, but did pick up their first red-ball win in Australia since 1997 earlier this year.

“If you put 100 million, 200 million dollars into the West Indies’ bank account, is it going to change the way we play the game? I’m not sure,” Lara told BBC World Service’s Stumped podcast.

“We are not harnessing the talent that we have.”

