Women’s U-19: Guyana into final despite defeat to Windward Islands

Guyana’s Under-19 Women’s team booked their place in the Cricket West Indies Regional U-19 T20 tournament final despite a narrow two-wicket defeat to the Windward Islands on Thursday in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Guyanese will face Leeward Islands in Saturday’s championship game.

Opting to bat first on Thursday, Guyana’s batters struggled to find rhythm, managing only 60 runs in 18 overs.

Shonette Belgrave and Nyia Latchman had a joint top score of eight each.

Nesha Alexander emerged as the bowling standout for the Windward Islands, claiming a phenomenal 4-8 haul from four overs, while Selena Ross provided valuable support with 3-8 from three overs.

