WI coach Coley wants team to channel Gabba recovery for second Test against England

West Indies coach Andre Coley has called on his players to channel the resilience they showed in Australia earlier this year in their ongoing series against England, as they look to respond from an innings defeat in the first Test at Lord's.

At Adelaide Oval in January, West Indies were thrashed by 10 wickets by Australia in the first of two Tests before responding with a famous win at the Gabba, with Shamar Joseph taking seven second-innings wickets. Ahead of the second Test at Trent Bridge, which starts on Thursday, Coley implored his players to believe they can set up a decider at Edgbaston.

"They would've taken a lot of positives from that," Coley said on Monday, when asked about the Gabba Test. "In terms of how we were able to bounce back, the process that we went through to be able to do that I believe is a lot more powerful [than the result].

"It reinforces the fact that in a series you could actually not start well but then compose yourself and come back in the series and be quite competitive, potentially set it up for a game-three decider. So there are real positives to be taken away, not only from the first Test here, but what we would've [faced in the] last six months."

