KFC Guyana signs Gudakesh Motie as Brand Ambassador

In another demonstration of its commitment to supporting local athletes, KFC Guyana has signed Guyana and West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie as a Brand Ambassador for one year.

Since making his international debut for West Indies in December 2021, the 29-year-old Motie has become a fixture for the Caribbean side across formats.

Sadia Strand, Marketing Director of KFC Guyana, welcomed Motie as the face of the company for the next 12 months.

“KFC Guyana is proud to have Mr. Gudakesh Motie join our family as a Brand Ambassador. We look forward to collaborating on various projects as he continues to grow in the sport of cricket,” Strand said.

