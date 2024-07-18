West Indies ‘longing for more Test cricket’

West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 114-run defeat by England in the first Test at Lord’s last week, with the hosts wrapping up victory before lunch on the third day as they went 1-0 up in a three-match encounter.

But the difference between the two teams is about far more than on-field performances.

England are one of international cricket’s ‘Big Three’ financial powerhouse nations, together with India and Australia, while the West Indies are one of the economically poorer members of the Test-match elite.

Thursday’s second Test at Trent Bridge will be England’s seventh of 17 fixtures in the format this year, whereas the West Indies will be playing their third of nine in 2024.

“It’s a challenge. I mean, we’re longing for more Test cricket,” West Indies captain Brathwaite told a pre-match press conference at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Read more at Barbados Today

3 comments