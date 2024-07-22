England give West Indies a 241-run hammering

Shoaib Bashir's first five-wicket haul on English soil sealed victory inside four days for the hosts, after Joe Root and Harry Brook had set England up against West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Root and Brook each scored centuries before the hosts were bowled out for 425 in their second innings - the first time in England's history that they had scored 400 in both innings of a Test - setting West Indies a target of 385.

Then, at 20 years and 282 days, off-spinner Bashir became the youngest England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test at home, beating the previous record of just-retired seamer James Anderson. His 5 for 41 gave England the win, by 241 runs, and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series being played for the Richards-Botham Trophy.

On a flat batting track and with a monumental run-chase at Headingley nearly seven years ago still in the recesses of some memories - certainly captain Kraigg Brathwaite's - the task was still steep, not to mention in light of an innings defeat at Lord's in the first Test of this series, even if Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis made a bright start by taking West Indies to 61 without loss.

