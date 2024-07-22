Barbados claim Regional U19 Cricket Title

Barbados are the new Champions of the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Regional two-day Championships.

Defending champions, Jamaica U19, resumed the day on 72/2 at the Arnos Vale playing field in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

With the game hanging in the balance and all to play for, Steve Wedderburn who was not out overnight on 39, failed to add to his total as he was out off the bowling of fast bowler Jatario Prescod. Quickly following his dismissal, his overnight partner Matthew Morgan was brilliantly bowled by off spinner Saurav Worrell leaving the score now at 79/4 and Barbados taking the upper hand in the game.

Prescod struck again to make the score 89/5 as he removed Trevaun Williams caught in the slips for two runs.

