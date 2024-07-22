West Indies U-19 women fall to US in 1st T20

WEST Indies under-19 women's cricket team suffered a 37-run loss versus the US in the first game of a five-match Twenty/20 series at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine on July 20.

In the low-scoring contest, the US made 106 for eight after being sent in by West Indies skipper Samara Ramnath, before restricting the hosts for a paltry score of 69 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

The US slipped to 23 for three inside the power play following early breakthroughs by the West Indies opening bowlers Jahzara Claxton (three for 20) and Selena Ross (three for 12).

The next phase of the game turned out to be crucial, though, as US skipper Anika Kolan (22 off 31 balls) shared in a 43-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ritu Singh who notched the highest score of the game — 29 off 32 balls.

The pair's partnership ended in the 13th over when off-spinner Erin Deane (one for nine) removed Kolan in her solitary over to leave the visitors on 66 for four.

