WI U-19 women level T20 series at 1-1 with thumping win vs US

West Indies' under-19 women's cricketers levelled their five-match Twenty/20 series versus USA at 1-1 on a rainy day on July 22 when they got an emphatic eight-wicket win at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, UWI, St Augustine.

After being restricted for a paltry score of 69 in the first T20 on July 20, the West Indies youngsters flipped the script on the visitors and skittled them out for a meagre score of 65 after opposing captain Anika Kolan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Kolan was one of only two players to get to double figures for the US, with middle-order batter Sasha Vallabhaneni top-scoring with 22 before being run out by Naijanni Cumberbatch.

Faced by overcast conditions and persistent medium-pace bowling from the Windies, the US batters never settled in St Augustine and they were reeling at 32 for six at the ten-over mark. Fresh from her impressive spell of three for 12 in the first T20, opening bowler Selena Ross (two for eight) gave her team the upper hand with a pair of early wickets in the power play, with Kenika Cassar (two for 17) also grabbing two scalps in consecutive overs.

