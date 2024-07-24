Defending champs Jamaica start U19 Super50 on losing note

DESTRUCTIVE SPELLS from pacer Joshua Davis and off-spinner Mavendra Dindyal enabled Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, respectively, to win their opening matches in the West Indies Men’s Under-19 Super50 Championship yesterday in St Vincent.

Davis grabbed five for 20 from 6.4 overs and spurred T&T to a 31-run win against Leeward Islands, and Dindyal bagged five for 24 from nine overs to give the Guyanese a 13-run win against defending champions Jamaica in the rain-affected first round of matches.

Playing at Arnos Vale, pacer Golcharran Chulai and Isai Thorne supported Dindyal to help Guyana bowl out the Jamaicans for 162 in 34.1 overs.

Chulai ended with two for 29 from 5.1 overs and Thorne, a West Indies Under-19 pacer at the previous ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and beneficiary of overseas trips with the West Indies Test and Cricket West Indies Academy teams, finished with two for 39 from nine

