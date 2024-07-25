WI U-19 women beat US by 5 runs in low-scoring thriller

WEST Indies' under-19 women's team took a 2-1 lead in their five-match Twenty/20 series against the US on July 24 when they got a dramatic five-run win in a low-scoring, rain-affected affair at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in UWI, St Augustine.

Following steady overnight rain and rain on the morning of July 24, the game was reduced to 11 overs per side.

Visiting captain Anika Kolan won the toss and sent the young Windies women to have first strike, with the hosts getting to a competitive score of 72 for five.

In the first T20, the hosts were reduced to a paltry 69 for nine from 20 overs, but rebounded in the second game after bowling out the US team for just 65. Opening batter Asabi Callender and Naijanni Cumberbatch led the way in West Indies' chase in the second T20, and repeated the trick in the third T20 as they set up their team's innings beautifully with a 40-run partnership for the second wicket.

West Indies lost captain Samara Ramnath (duck) in just the second over as US ace Aditi Chudasama (two for five) got her wicket with her fifth delivery.

