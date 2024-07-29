Deandra Dottin Returns to International Cricket

St. John’s, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is delighted to announce that Deandra Dottin has decided to come out of retirement and will be available for selection to represent the West Indies Women's international cricket team once again.

In a heartfelt letter to CWI, Dottin expressed her enthusiasm to return to the game, stating: "Representing West Indies in international cricket has always been a matter of great pride and passion for me. After a period of reflection and thoughtful dialogue with various parties within Cricket West Indies, including Cricket West Indies President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, I am pleased to inform you that I am eager to return to the game that I love, and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women’s team across all formats, with immediate effect."

She continued, "I am confident that my experience, maturity, and skills will add value to the team as it has done in the past, and I am prepared to furnish my best efforts in every match and training session to ensure the team’s winning trajectory in international cricket. Moreover, I am enthusiastic about mentoring younger players and contributing to the overall development of women's cricket in our region."

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, welcomed Dottin's return, acknowledging her talent and potential impact on the team: "Deandra is a player of immense ability and experience. We are pleased with her decision to return to international cricket and be eligible for selection. There is no doubt that she could add significant value to the West Indies Women's teams."

Deandra Dottin, who will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders women’s team for the third consecutive year in the upcoming WCPL tournament, last played for West Indies in 2022. She has 270 international matches across ODI and T20I. In 2010, she scored the first Women’s T20I century. Last month, MCC awarded Dottin with Honorary Life Membership of the club.

West Indies Women will have a camp in August 2024. The players will also be engaged in the CPL next month. The next international assignment will be the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh from October 2 - 19, 2024.

